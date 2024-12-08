Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale has been re-elected president of the Bureau of the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ).

Also re-elected for another two-year term were Ivan Crnces (Croatia) as vice president, Sonya Djemni-Wagner (France) and Seçkin Kocer (Türkiye), members of the Bureau.

The aim of the CEPEJ is the improvement of the efficiency and functioning of justice in the member states, and the development of the implementation of the instruments adopted by the Council of Europe to this end.

CEPEJ was established in 2002 by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.