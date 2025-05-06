Less bureaucracy for businesses and more safety for consumers will be the goal of upcoming negotiations on the European single market rules which will be led by Maltese MEP Peter Agius.

The European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on the New Legislative Frameworks, an overarching legislative tool applying to all products on the single market, later this year.

Agius will be leading negotiations on behalf of the EPP Group, the largest political group in the European Parliament with 188 members from all EU member states.

Negotiations will focus on the single market rules concerning safety and compliance of products in the single market and the role of national authorities in monitoring and standardisation for products on the EU market.

“I will be pushing for a Europe with less bureaucracy for business and more safety for consumers while opening up opportunities for European businesses, in particular small and family businesses which form the backbone of our economy, also in Malta,” Agius said on Tuesday.

He highlighted that European businesses should be able to compete in Europe. “This cannot happen unless we secure a level playing field with competition from China and the rest of the world.”

“The growth of our business and our continued investment in innovation translate into safer and better products and ultimately better jobs for our workers. Let us make sure to harness the full power of the EU’s single market,” he added.