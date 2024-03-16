Matthew Camilleri became the first Maltese fighter to win in the prestigious Cage Warriors (CW) organisation after his victory over Niccolo Solinas of Italy in a Lightweight division match, on Friday.

The Maltese fighter, who became an official CW fighter earlier this year, forced his Italian opponent to submit following a rear-naked choke near the three-minute mark in the second round.

Camilleri, 28, has now moved to seven victories in nine professional encounters as he continues to make a name for himself in professional MMA fighting.

More details on SportsDesk.