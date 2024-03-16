Matthew Camilleri became the first Maltese fighter to win in the prestigious Cage Warriors (CW) organisation after his victory over Niccolo Solinas of Italy in a Lightweight division match, on Friday.

The Maltese fighter, who became an official CW fighter earlier this year, forced his Italian opponent to submit following a rear-naked choke near the three-minute mark in the second round.

Camilleri, 28, has now moved to seven victories in nine professional encounters as he continues to make a name for himself in professional MMA fighting.

More details on SportsDesk. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.