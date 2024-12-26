It was a day of football, festive cheer, and, for Malta’s politicians, a rather humbling experience on Thursday as they laced up their boots and donned their shorts for the annual Boxing Day Football Tournament.

The politicians' squad was made up of Robert Cutajar, Chris Said, Justin Schembri, Stanley Zammit, Darren Carabott, Ryan Callus, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Ivan Castillo, Ian Vassallo Hagi, David Agius, Carmelo Abela, Silvio Schembri, Omar Farrugia, Alex Muscat and Joe Etienne Abela.

The MPs selection were beaten 1-0 by the Malta Sports Journalists Association selection 1-0 and then were outclassed by the Malta Football Referee Association side 6-2.

The Maltese politicians suffered another heavy defeat in their final commitment after losing to the MFA selection 5-1.

The team formed by Malta Football Association employees ended up on top of the tournament after managing to win all three matches.

This Malta Sports Journalists Association tournament traditionally sees football teams comprising sports journalists and other media personalities, staff from the Malta Football Association, referees from the Malta Football Referees Association and MPs from both political parties.

A total of €1,300 were collected from the event which will go as a collective donation for the national fund-raising activity L-Istrina which is being organised on Thursday.

However, it was a tough day in office for the Members of Parliament from both political parties who certainly failed to shine on the day.

Labour MP Carmelo Abela fails to block a shot during the Boxing Day Tournament. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta Sports Journalists Association placed second with two wins ahead of the Malta Football Referees Association side with the MPs at the bottom of the standings with no points.

Present during the tournament was Malta President Miriam Spiteri Debono who thanked those present for the initiative and the donations in aid of L-Istrina.

Sport Minister Clifton Grima and Opposition leader Bernard Grech were also present.