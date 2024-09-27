Despite growing tensions and increasing fears of a full-scale war, the Maltese peacekeepers in Lebanon remain steadfast in their commitment to completing their tour of duty, Lieutenant Katrin Abela told Times of Malta.

Speaking from inside Camp Shamrock, an Irish camp base located about seven kilometres from the Israeli border, Abela, who has eight Maltese soldiers under her command, emphasised that, while she and her colleagues are fully aware of the dangers they face, they remain steadfast in their duties.

The presence of the Maltese soldiers is part of a broader international effort aimed at maintaining stability in a region marked by conflict.

The UN peacekeeping mission has been in operation since the 2007 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Maltese troops are embedded within the 124th Infantry Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which has around 10,500 peacekeepers from 50 contributing countries.

Nine Maltese soldiers remain resolute

Despite the volatility of the situation, the nine Maltese soldiers remain resolute to complete their six-month tour of duty.

“Although the situation is unpredictable, all Maltese soldiers are safe,” a spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) said.

“The role of our personnel is strictly related to peacekeeping operations and does not involve combat or participation in any battlefield,” the AFM spokesperson clarified.

While the sound of airstrikes is frequently heard, the UN compound has not been a target and the soldiers are not in direct danger.

However, Abela highlighted that, despite the relative safety of their compound, the soldiers must still take necessary precautions.

“We hear the explosions from the numerous airstrikes, and while the UN compound itself is not a target, we still take shelter in bunkers whenever missiles fly overhead,” she explained.

In recent days, Israel has increased its military actions in southern Lebanon, targeting suspected Hezbollah strong­holds as the conflict in Gaza spreads northward.

Monday saw the deadliest airstrike on Lebanon in nearly a decade, with 492 casualties, including 35 children.

Despite the escalating violence and the proximity of danger, none of the Maltese soldiers have requested to return home.

The Maltese soldiers in Lebanon serve alongside Irish, Polish, and Hungarian troops. Photo: AFM

'Volunteered for this tour of duty'

“We are all professional soldiers and volunteered for this tour of duty, fully aware of what it would entail,” said the lieutenant.

“Rather than feeling afraid, we view this as an opportunity to contribute on a humanitarian level.”

Since their arrival in May, the Maltese soldiers have adapted to the tension that defines their posting in southern Lebanon.

While patrols – intended to maintain the UN’s presence – have been suspended due to ongoing airstrikes, the Maltese contingent continues its work within the compound.

As watchkeeper, Abela oversees the monitoring of personnel entering and exiting the base, while the rest of her team typically patrols the streets.

Before deployment, the Maltese soldiers underwent two months of intensive training in Ireland, alongside Irish, Polish and Hungarian troops, who now serve with them at the same camp.

Abela also received specialised training in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Austria to prepare for her leadership role in the mission.

The AFM is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular contact with the Irish Defence Forces.

The soldiers’ families are also provided with regular updates for reassurance.