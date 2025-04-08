Melita: Maltese Piano Music is a new album by Charlene Farrugia, recipient of the Malta’s International Achievement Award, once described as the ‘Princess of Maltese Piano’ by music critics, having made her concerto debut with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 13 as the orchestra’s youngest ever soloist. Since then, she has been a regular performer on the Maltese cultural scene.

The album has only just been released and is already receiving international acclaim, so Times2 caught up with Charlene to find out more.

