A collection of poetry by Maltese author Leanne Ellul has been translated into Italian and is now available across the peninsula.

Originally published by Merlin Publishers, Ellul’s L-Inventarju tal-Kamra l-Kaħla features around 85 poems that explore themes of love, loss and the sea. These have been translated into Italian by Virginia Monteforte, with editing by Valerio Cruciani.

Titled Stanza Azzurra in Italian, the collection was published by Capire Edizioni, under the curation of Renzo Casadei and Davide Rondoni.

