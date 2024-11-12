A Maltese production, Cookie Box by Adam Żurawiecki, is one of the top five winners of this year’s edition of the Golden Knight Malta International Film Festival.

The Golden Knight award

It is the first time in eight years that a Maltese short film has placed among the winners of the festival, which has been running for 62 years.

Another local production, Nailed It! by Luke Vella Clark, received a ‘Highly Commended’ certificate.

Almost 400 (388) productions were submitted this year: 202 from Europe; 59 from North America, 14 from South America, 60 from Asia, 35 from the Middle East, 12 from Africa and six from Australia and New Zealand.

The films were assessed during a pre-selection process, at the end of which 18 films were presented to a jury made up of five judges.

Tehran Is Ours by Hamideh Azimi, US The Service by Andrej Sepetkovski, Serbia

Besides Cookie Box, the following were proclaimed winners of the Golden Knight award: The Cap by Claude Neuray, Belgium; In Half by Jorge Morais Valle, Spain; Tehran Is Ours by Hamideh Azimi, US; and The Service by Andrej Sepetkovski, Serbia.

The short films MAR by Joaquín Carmona Hidalgo, Spain; Until He’s Born by Qingxuan Wang, China; and Away with the Fairies by Rene Brar, Canada, received a ‘Highly Commended’ certificate alongside Nailed It!.

The Cap by Claude Neuray, Belgium In Half by Jorge Morais Valle, Spain

The screening of the above films and the presentation of awards will be held on November 30 at 7pm at the Malta Experience Theatre, Valletta.

Admission is free and bookings may be placed by e-mail at bookings@goldenknightmalta.org or by calling 9946 0866.

The festival is organised by the Malta Cine Circle and is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority.