Three Maltese rhythmic gymnasts have recently competed at the prestigious Miss Valentine competition that was held in Tartu, Estonia.

Lauren Agius, Therese Amelie Vassallo, and Chezonelle Georgette Vassallo made the trip to Estonia to compete in the prestigious tournament that attracted over 400 gymnasts from 45 countries that included Finland, United States, Canada, Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Sweden, Bulgaria, and England.

The Maltese gymnasts represented the Malta Gymnastics Association and were accompanied by Ritmica Club director and coach Elena Vella.

The competition, which was celebrating its 30th edition, attracted some of the world’s top performers in the sport, with countries like Lithuania fielding their top three gymnasts in the competition.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com