A story inspired by Malta’s political crisis of 2019 that also rings true for other countries has been nominated for this year’s European Union Prize for Literature.

The National Book Council has nominated Aleks Farrugia’s novel Ir-Re Borg, three years after the author was disqualified because the media house that published his book Għall-Glorja tal-Patrija - SKS Publishers - was affiliated with the Labour Party.

Farrugia had argued that the condition goes against his right to freedom of association, while PL MEP and acclaimed author Alfred Sant had even sought an answer from the European Commission over the disqualification.

RELATED STORIES Book review: A socio-political and satirical novel encouraging reflection

Times of Malta had reported that rules for national juries and book authors did not refer to authors or publishers affiliated with political parties being disqualified.

Farrugia’s newest novel, which has also been published by SKS, will now be competing with 12 others for the 2024 edition of the EU prize.

A seven-member jury will review all 13 translated samples of the nominated books and their synopsis, distinguish six books for their literary achievements and their potential to cross borders and choose one overall winner.

The aim of the EUPL, running since 2009 and financed by the EU’s Creative Europe programme, is to put the spotlight on the creativity and diversity of Europe’s contemporary literature in the field of fiction, promote the circulation of literature within Europe and encourage greater interest in non-national literary works.

Farrugia told Times of Malta the origin of his book dates to the crisis of the PL government in 2019.

“My analysis back then was that this wasn’t just the crisis of that government in that particular time, but rather the crisis was the result of a failed system - a system that is fundamentally flawed down to its very foundations.

“So Ir-Re Borg is an exploration of those failures and why there is an ingrained resistance -socially and institutionally - to change all that is rotten and corrupt. I chose to do it in the manner of a fable, relying a lot on humour… that is until there is nothing more to laugh about.”

Along with Ir-Re Borg, Farrugia had also written the play Ġiraffa Ħarbet minn Kastilja, which poked at the many holes in the fabric of Maltese society through humour and absurdity, including government and institutional authorities.

Farrugia said his Polish wife and non-Maltese friends had back then noted that the Ġiraffa and Ir-Re Borg stories were also true of their countries and democracies.

“And I think what’s happening around us in the world proves their argument: in the end, Ir-Re speaks about values like democracy, freedom, justice, rule of law and those are universal themes.”

What is the book about*?

Mikiel Borg, a grocer known as ‘Iċ-Ċhopper', transforms from a village debater to an unlikely political disruptor. After a trivial incident forces him to face Malta's bureaucratic institutions, Mikiel battles profound depression until a media binge sparks an idea. He launches The Monarchical Party of Malta, challenging the two-party system.

Despite initial skepticism, Mikiel wins the election, becoming a populist firebrand. However, a viral video stains his triumph, marking the start of a dramatic downfall.

Farrugia's satirical narrative delves into Maltese politics, featuring Machiavellian manoeuvres and the unlikely social ascent of Mikiel’s band club drinking buddies, all framed against the nuts and bolts of the Maltese electoral campaign and its fallout.

Mikiel's flaws mirror the nation's, adding depth to the tragicomedy, and inviting readers to ponder populist movements and the challenges of positive change.

*as per synopsis on EUPL website