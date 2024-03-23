Maltese secondary school students swept gold, silver and bronze at a robotics competition in Italy this week.

The year 10 Savio College students were the only Maltese taking part in the AI and Robotics Rome Cup 2024 held between Wednesday and Friday.

The annual event is open to all nationalities and consists of several competitions, one of which is called Rescue Line.

Teacher Charles Axisa with student ahead of the competition.

For this competition, a robot built by the students in the months before the event follows an obstacle course that includes speed bumps, ascents and descents. During the competition, the robot follows the path autonomously with no directions or instructions from the team that built it.

The students' mentor Charles Axisa - a Computing and Robotics teacher - told Times of Malta that once the robot finishes this path, it finds itself in an arena with several 'victims' strewn around. The robot needs to first rescue the victims that are still 'alive' and are painted silver, and then collect the 'dead' victims (in black).

The 'victims' who are still 'alive' need to be placed in a green triangle, while the 'dead' ones in a red triangle, Axisa explained.

Preparing for the competition. Photo provided by Charles Axisa

The students building the robots were not informed beforehand about the nature of the course and the arena setup. This means the robot will have to be trained on how to follow the course, identify the victims and the place it should take them to in the months preceding the competition.

Axisa said they have been preparing for the competition since October, working throughout weekends and holidays to finish the robots - named Dave, Philip and Luca - in time.

Four teams made up of Savio College students participated in the competition, with 23 teams taking part in the Rescue Line in all.

Eight made it to the finals, including teams Dave, Philip and Luca from Savio College, who, in the final bagged the gold, silver and bronze places respectively.

Axisa and ICT teacher Mary Jane Azzopardi Mifsud accompanied the students in Rome. The team that placed first in the Rescue Line competition was made up of Bradley Attard, Jaden Muscat and Matthew Baldacchino.

The runners-up were Benjamin Tanti, Jayden Hearn and Liam Holt while the team that clenched bronze was made up of Isaac Curmi and Andrea Gambin.