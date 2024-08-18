Nikki Bonett graduates with 1st-class honours from Loughborough University

Nikki Bonett recently graduated with a first-class honours degree in sport and exercise science from Loughborough University in the UK. She was also the top student in her year, receiving the Dean of School Prize for best undergraduate performance.

The degree encompassed a diverse range of modules, including exercise physiology, kinesiology, motor control, biomechanics, biochemistry of nutrition and sports psychology, providing a comprehensive foundation in the essentials of sport and exercise science.

Bonett’s dissertation, entitled ‘The Effects of Decreased Afferent Input on Motor Unit Discharge Patterns’, earned her a first-class grade. She went on to present her findings at the 2024 International Society of Electrophysiology and Kinesiology (ISEK) congress, where she was shortlisted for their young researcher’s award.

During her time at university, Bonett undertook a placement year where she gained valuable experience at a sports injury clinic in Dublin. There, she focused on 3D biomechanical testing for athletes recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and shoulder injuries.

Her research on ACL rehabilitation demographics, which was presented at the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine conference in Manchester in October 2023, was recognised with the Tom Donaldson Poster Prize.

In her final year, Bonett volunteered as a strength and conditioning coach for the Loughborough University women’s rugby team, helping them reach the British Universities and Colleges Sport final.

Bonett is now set to begin her doctoral studies at Nottingham University in September, where she will further her research in neuromuscular physiology.

Nikki Bonett’s UK studies were supported by a scholarship awarded under the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme financed by the Government of Malta.

Sara Bartolo top graduate at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales

Sara Bartolo recently successfully completed a bachelor of science with honours in sport and exercise science at Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales. She graduated with first-class honours and was awarded the Programme Medal Award for the best undergraduate academic performance in sport and exercise science out of the 150 students in her course.

The sport and exercise science programme at Cardiff Metropolitan University focuses on the scientific basis of performance in sport and participation in physical activity and exercise. It instils an understanding of the core disciplines of physiology, biomechanics and psychology, while exploring the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary aspects of sport and exercise science with a high level of vocational relevance and experience.

The programme included opportunities to gain practical experience at the state-of-the-art facilities and laboratories of Cardiff Met.

In her final year, Bartolo mainly focused her studies on sport, health and rehabilitation biomechanics, and completed her dissertation entitled ‘A Comparison of Biomechanical Foot Models in Determining Foot and Ankle Power During the Sprint Acceleration’. She is currently working with her supervisor to prepare a journal paper based on her work for publication.

Throughout her degree, Bartolo gained valuable experience working with athletes and collecting data both in the field and in the biomechanics lab, utilising a variety of specialised equipment and software for analysis. She looks forward to gaining further experience and exploring new opportunities in her career.

Sara Bartolo’s UK studies were supported by a scholarship awarded under the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme financed by the Government of Malta. The scheme aims to empower promising individuals in the field of sport, providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher educational objectives and contribute to the development of sport in Malta.