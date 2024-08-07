Samuel Schiavone, a Maltese tattoo artist known on Instagram as @samtattoos7, has won multiple awards at the Titanic Tattoo Convention held in Belfast last weekend.

The competition annually attracts top tattoo artists from around the world. Schiavone placed first in the ‘Best Portrait’ category, ‘Best of Saturday’, and placed second in the ‘Best of Show’ category for his noir-themed piece featuring the iconic 1940s actress Lauren Bacall.

Earlier this year, Schiavone also participated in the Milano Tattoo Convention, where he secured first place in the ‘Large Black and Grey’ category and second place in the ‘Best of Saturday’ category.

The noir-themed tattoo