We recently went on an Erasmus-supported visit to Finland for five-day Life 2024 conference to learn to learn about and witness the country’s phenomenal education system.

As part of the visit we spent two days at the Educa Fair, learning about schools in Finland and global education issues. We listened to talks about technology in schools, how teachers are trained, how well Finnish schools work, PISA testing and other different tests. We also visited the impressive Oodi library in Helsinki.

The discussions at Educa extended beyond academic matters to encompass the wellbeing of both students and educators in a post-pandemic world. As we navigated through the virtual corridors of knowledge, we gained insights into Finland’s holistic approach to education, which places significant emphasis on nurturing the physical, emotional, and social aspects of learning. It was evident that the Finnish education system is deeply rooted in principles of equity, inclusivity, and innovation, serving as a beacon of inspiration for educators worldwide.

Transitioning from the virtual realm to the physical domain, we found ourselves immersed in the Life 2024 conference, an extravaganza that offered a multifaceted exploration of Finnish education in action. Our days were filled with insightful sessions, school visits, and hands-on experiences that provided an intimate understanding of how the Finnish curriculum is brought to life in classrooms across the country. From comprehensive schools to vocational institutions, we witnessed first-hand the dedication of Finnish educators and the profound impact of their pedagogical practices on student learning outcomes.

Finland’s education system serves as a model of best practice for educators worldwide

During our teacher training in Finland, we had the chance to visit ‘Ounasrinteenperuskoulu’, a school that shows what Finnish education is all about. We spent time there observing teachers carrying out lessons and how students learn in an open classroom. What stood out to us was how much trust there was between everyone, and how students were encouraged to take charge of their learning. The teachers didn’t just focus on giving out information, they cared about the whole person. It wasn’t just about what you knew, but how you felt and what you could do.

Another great part of our trip was all the different things we learned during the school visits. At one school, we saw children aged between five and 16, and we got to see what they were learning and how they were taught. Seeing the differences and similarities between Finnish schools and our own was interesting. The books they used were very appealing too, perfect for children with attractive pictures and stories that made learning fun.

In Finland, education isn’t just about learning facts and figures; it’s about helping each person grow in every way possible. We saw this in action at ‘Ounasrinteenperuskoulu’ school and in other schools we visited. It made us think about how we can make our schools better, more like the ones we saw in Finland. It’s not just about what happens in the classroom, but also about the relationships between teachers and students, and how everyone feels when they’re at school. Finland’s education system is something to learn from, and our trip there gave us a lot to think about.

Throughout our time in Finland, we were struck by the country’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence and social equity. From the provision of free education and nutritious meals for students to the profound respect afforded to teachers, Finland’s education system serves as a model of best practice for educators worldwide. The emphasis on collaboration, creativity and critical thinking permeates every aspect of the Finnish curriculum, empowering students to become active participants in their learning journey.

Interacting with educators from across the globe at the Life 2024 conference was a truly enriching experience, as we exchanged ideas, shared best practices, and forged meaningful connections with like-minded professionals. Despite our diverse backgrounds and cultural differences, we discovered a shared passion for creating inclusive, student-centered learning environments that nurture the holistic development of every child. It was inspiring to witness the collective commitment of educators from six continents and 27 countries to advancing the cause of quality education for all.

Enid E Bonello, Tuovi Ronkainen from Finnish teacher training provider Euneos, Claire Lauri and Francesca Vella with their certificates after completing the Life 2024 shadowing experience.

As we bid farewell to Finland and embarked on our journey back home, we carried with us a profound sense of gratitude and inspiration. The lessons learned and experiences gained during our time in Finland will undoubtedly shape our practice as educators and inform our efforts to create positive change within our educational contexts. By embracing the principles of equity, inclusivity, and innovation championed by the Finnish education system, we can strive to create a brighter future for the next generation of learners, both in Finland and beyond.

Enid E Bonello is assistant head, Immaculate Conception Secondary School, St Jeanne Antide College, Tarxien. Claire Lauri and Francesca Vella are teachers at the school.