Malta made its debut in the prestigious World Snow Celebration held in Stillwater, Minnesota, US with Team Mela representing the country for the first time in the internationally renowned event.

Team Mela, consisting of Malta-based Adrianna Oramus, Amelia Saint George, Christophe Bourdinaud and team captain Serhat Gur, took part in a snow sculpting competition that combines artistic creativity with physical skill.

The team was assembled by Gur, who recruited his wife, Adrianna, an experienced sculptor, alongside Christophe, a Swiss stone sculptor, and Amelia, a British Malta-based sculptor discovered through MaltaCraft.org.

The event, which began on January 15, brought together 12 teams from five continents to carve intricate designs from 3m x 3m blocks of compressed snow.

Organised by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the city of Stillwater, the competition tested the participants’ skills in sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury dipping as low as -20°C.

The Maltese team created an abstract sculpture, which highlighted their artistic abilities while exploring the unique challenges of snow as a medium.

“Snow offers its unique challenges but the process is incredibly rewarding,” said Gur, who only began snow sculpting last year.

The team received a warm welcome from the local Bayport community, which went out of its way to celebrate the Maltese delegation.

In a touching gesture, mayor Michele Hanson declared January 19, 2025 as ‘Malta Day,’ with Maltese flags displayed along the town’s main street. Local schools incorporated lessons about Malta into their curriculum while nearby restaurants celebrated Mediterranean culture with Maltese-inspired dishes.

“It was an emotional and heartwarming experience,” said Gur.

“The children had drawn and coloured the Maltese flag on paper and we were greeted with applause on every floor of the school. It was an incredible and unforgettable moment.”

Over the past two years, the team has participated in events in Finland and the US but, despite some expenses being covered, they still shoulder significant costs.

Gur emphasised the need for financial support, noting that efforts to seek assistance from local organisations have gone unanswered.

Until then, he and his team said they felt “incredibly proud” to represent Malta on an international platform.