Nikki Camilleri, a 28-year-old Maltese music entrepreneur, has made it to the Forbes Top 30 'under 30' list.

The 28-year-old, who moved to London in 2014, describes herself as an executive, a mentor, a speaker and a social rights advocate.

In 2021, she founded her company Mana, a consultancy firm for under-represented artists that earned her recognition as an emerging top talent in the entertainment industry in Europe.

Candidates are evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential.

Camilleri told Times of Malta that she felt "surprised and extremely honoured to be named alongside such influential people".

In a post on Instagram, she thanked those who worked and trusted her to work with them on projects.

"Work to help others, take your time and be kind to yourself," she said in her post, encouraging others to celebrate achievements and what they do that feels important.

Mana helps emerging artists in what Camilleri calls an “increasingly difficult and changing industry”.

Camilleri created the company leveraging her experience in the music industry across leading companies such as Warner Music, Believe Group and Glastonbury Festival.

She works with and signs up artists who have amassed millions of streams and played at numerous sold-out live shows including artists David Guetta, Alfa Mist, Ayelle and Cat Burns.

Mana is a name derived from the Maltese word ‘magħna’ which means 'with us' or as a collective.

Before founding Mana Camilleri coordinated events for London's mayor, led music and media at music marketing company Beatchain, and directed accounts at brand agency M&C Saatchi.