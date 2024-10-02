The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match the power, the idealism, the enthusiasm and the courage of young people – Kailash Satyarthi, Indian reformer.

According to the annual World Happiness Report published recently by the Well-being Research Centre of the University of Oxford, Maltese youths under 30 are the unhappiest in the European Union. Malta ranked in the 57th place in the world behind all EU member states.

More disturbing is the fact that Maltese youths are less happy than they were a decade ago, with the score dropping by 0.4% since the 2006-2010 period.

What could cause this unhappiness in our youths? There are many reasons including overdevelopment, pollution in cities and villages, shortage of green open spaces, traffic, stress from academic pressure and anxiety because of the high property prices.

The EY Generate Youth Survey, published at the end of 2022, pointed out dissatisfaction of Maltese youths. The survey showed that the top anxiety factors for youths are financial and career pressures.

Nearly 90% of those interviewed believed that the island’s environment is getting worse, mainly because of overdevelopment, pollution and traffic. The youths are also quite worried about the perceived level of corruption in Malta.

They also believe that the state of the country’s nature is getting shoddier. So, it is not a surprise that nearly 70% of youths would rather leave and live in another European country.

Youths did make five suggestions.

1. Less buildings, pausing controversial permits and demolishing structures already built in ODZ areas, more trees and open green spaces in urban areas.

2. Long term infrastructure plans not short-terms solutions, a trustworthy public transport system and more infrastructure practices catered towards pedestrians and not cars.

3. Good governance, transparency, accountability and enforcement.

4. Controlling the rising population, which is putting pressure on our limited resources and infrastructure.

5. Balancing the ever-rising cost of living with Maltese salaries may be the key to reduce brain drain.

The dearth of clean open spaces is another cause for discontent among Maltese youths.

Entertainment areas for young people in Malta are very limited and those available have become dangerous, where drugs and alcohol can be bought as easily as a carton of milk.

Know the things you are willing to struggle for - Joe Azzopardi

The ‘progressive’ government’s approval, in 2021, of Europe’s first law allowing consumers to possess, buy and grow cannabis did not help.

Paceville has become the place to be if you want weed and binge drink. Watch Tik-Tokers explain how easy it is get stoned in Malta. Meanwhile, Eastern European bouncers try to keep order, many times violently.

Valletta, another place frequented by adolescences, has been experiencing an increase of thugs and gangs, repeatedly targeting other youths.

Education in Malta is mainly focused on the attainment of certificates and children and youths are not taught any type of life skills.

Many students experience school fights on a daily basis. It has now become a necessity that both parents work, with children experiencing less presence of their parents in their lives, thus, being denied time and the skills that parents used to give their offsprings to face today’s problems. Working parents are abandoning their children who spend some 12 hours at school or with their grandparents. And when they are finally picked, they are ready for bed.

What youths yearn for today is an education that prepares them for the real world, new methods to help them get the full set of mental, life and work skills.

They want an end to corruption and bad governance where the door to success is not the easy access to a friendly politician of their families’ political affiliation. They want a safe and secure life without extremism and violence.

The University Students’ Council (KSU) recently commented that the cost of living and inflation are piling financial pressure on students, causing anxiety and stress. The statement it issued concluded that this situation is generating uncertainty on students’ future.

Its education and social policy commission stated that the “necessity to work longer hours to cover basic living expenses means that students are missing out on the full university experience”.

According to a recent Eurostat report, wages in Malta have not improved for eight years and are the lowest in the European Union. Far from the ‘best in Europe’. So, it is no surprise that many youths are looking abroad for their future.

Youths today are embittered with politics and an ever-increasing number are not interested in participating in politics albeit the stunt by the political parties to give 16-year-olds the right to vote and, lately, even become mayors.

Malta is in a dire need of young, fresh people engaged in politics but giving them the chance to become mayors at 16 is not the answer.

A piece of advice to the young generation. Know your capabilities and know the things you are willing to struggle for. Don’t be in a hurry. Follow your dreams. Choose to be happy. Remember that education is not a race. It doesn’t matter who finishes first.

Education is about learning.

Joe Azzopardi is a former official at the ministries of the environment, justice and home affairs and foreign affairs.