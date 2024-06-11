The Maltese/Danish initiative Nordterra will perform at Offbeat in Valletta on June 12 and 13. Glen Montanaro, a Maltese musician currently residing in Denmark, is introducing this project which sees the participation of Danish and Maltese musicians of different ages in a fusion of northern and Mediterranean musical traditions.

The participating musicians are Montanaro himself (guitarist and composer), Walter Vella (saxophonist and composer), Kenneth Dahl Knudsen (electric bassist) and Carsten Landors (drummer).

Nordterra not only combines the unique musical traditions of Denmark and Malta but also underscores Malta’s vibrant cultural scene, highlighting the island as a dynamic centre for artistic collaboration.

Nordterra embarks on an artistic journey, immersing Danish musicians in Malta’s rich musical heritage. This engagement will involve a series of composition and rehearsal sessions designed to explore and blend these distinct musical traditions. The culmination of this project will be a recording session in Malta to create an album, to be followed by the two above-mentioned concerts.

This project is partially funded by the Malta Arts Council.