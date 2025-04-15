A 20-year-old man from Mosta appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon to face criminal charges in connection with child pornography.

Jake Joseph Micallef was accused of procuring indecent material of minors and sharing it on a digital platform. The student pleaded guilty.

Defence lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice requested a ban on the name of the accused, arguing that in this case there were no identified injured parties, and the man cooperated fully with the police admitting at the first opportunity.

Police inspector Marcus Cachia did not object to the request as long as he is placed on the sex offenders’ register.

The court said that given there was no domestic violence involved and therefore an identifiable victim, it was denying the request.

The man was given a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The court also imposed a three-year treatment order on him.

His name was added to the sex offenders' register.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the court.

Police inspector Marcus Cachia prosecuted while lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice assisted the accused.