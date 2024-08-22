A 45-year-old man has been reported missing to the police.

Daniel Sajan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes in the Marsa area.

The police have asked for anyone with information about Sajan to contact the Malta Police Force, either through Facebook Messenger, by calling the Police General Headquarters on 21 224001/119 or at their nearest police station.

A handout photo of Daniel Sajan