A 42-year-old man with a criminal record at least 55 pages long has been granted bail.

Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford stands accused of causing a woman to fear violence would be used against her during an incident on April 26. The relationship between the pair was not disclosed in the courtroom.

Whiteford learnt he was to be arrested in connection with the incident when he went to a police station to sign a bail book on Thursday. Instead of remaining in the police station, the man hopped onto his motorcycle and fled. He was arrested in Siġġiewi and arraigned on Friday.

He was also accused of escaping from custody, breaching a set of bail conditions imposed on him earlier this year, and committing a crime while a suspended sentence and a supervision order were still in place.

The man also faced a raft of charges relating to reckless driving, driving a motorcycle without a helmet, driving licence nor insurance cover.

The man denied the charges.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca requested bail.

The prosecution objected, highlighting that the man fled after he was given his arrest warrant.

Police inspector Joseph Mallia argued that the man has a refractory character and was caught driving without a licence several times. The police officer added that the woman and the man lived under the same roof.

Mercieca counter argued that the man regularly signs his bail book. He said that a friend of the accused, named André, could offer the man a place to stay if granted bail. However, “André” was thrown out of the courtroom before he could speak for not wearing courtroom attire. The lawyer offered an alternative address belonging to Donna Pace in Siġġiewi.

The defence lawyer made reference to page 55 of the man’s criminal record, saying that one should not impressed by the number, and insisted that the last conviction was back in 2022, and that “three years not being in an interrogation room was no small game”.

“He has been three years on the right side of the law,” Mercieca said.

After hearing the submissions of bail, the court granted the man bail against an €800 deposit and a €4,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and a curfew was also imposed.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided.

Police inspector Joseph Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca assisted the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the victim.