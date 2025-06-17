A court on Tuesday refused a woman’s request to drop charges against her 69-year-old husband after he was accused of raping her.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was also accused of holding the woman against her will, harassing her, causing her to fear violence, assaulting and insulting her.

He pleaded not guilty.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi informed the court that the couple had been married for 39 years and had six children.

The woman turned up at the Domestic Violence Hub in Santa Luċija on May 28 to file a report against her husband. She claimed that he was starting to suspect she was seeing someone else and he was jealous. He also threatened to “kill and bury her”.

The woman explained to the police that she and her husband do not sleep together but on different floors. However, the man would tell her that he was the man of the house and he did as he pleased. He would go to her bedroom, and rape her.

The woman also said that he would lock the courtyard door so that neighbours would not hear them.

There was an instance where he placed a butter knife to her neck and threatened her.

The woman said that when she revealed some of what was going-on to their children and they confronted him, he said “I regret not stabbing her”.

When the police called to arrest him, he threatened to commit suicide.

The court upheld a defence request for a ban on the publication of names.

Lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun, representing the woman, informed the court that she was in the courtroom and wanted the charges dropped.

Prosecutor Jurgen Dalli asked for the woman to testify before stating his position.

Defence lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima informed the court that she had been informally told that the woman wanted to drop the case, and that the accused was being treated at Mount Carmel Hospital.

'My husband is not an aggressive person'

When she took the witness stand, the woman said: “My husband is not an aggressive person. All that my husband needs are love and treatment. He always worked for the family. Without him, I would go crazy.”

“Our son went to prison two months ago because of drugs. My husband has paranoia and dementia. I insisted he seek treatment. He did, but I did not. Eventually, I sought treatment myself and was diagnosed with depression. What he did was driven by his ill health,” the woman said, adding that he started suspecting that there was another man in the house and had other paranoia.

The alleged victim also explained that her husband is being treated for paranoia and dementia.

Shown the butter knife he allegedly used on her, the woman told the court “he would not have managed to do anything with it” and he had threatened her to “scare her” and “show off”.

She insisted that she did not need protection against her husband.

She also admitted that she would “exaggerate things”.

The defence asked the woman to recall the day when she filed the report and give a timeline.

The woman said she immediately “regretted” filing the report. On the day, her children took her to a hotel until their father calmed down, she said.

She then sought legal assistance and called her lawyer, who had assisted them in a previous case. The woman added that she knew the lawyer because her husband had filed a report against their son, who eventually ended up in prison.

“We’ve been through a great trauma due to our son. We became nervous,” the woman said.

After the woman stepped off the stand, the prosecutor objected to the case being dropped saying that there was a real fear that similar incidents would take place in the future.

The charges and the woman’s testimony “do not offer peace of mind that she will not be in danger”, AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli told the court.

The court rejected the request for the case to be dropped and ordered the case to move forward.

In a lengthy decision, the magistrate observed that from her testimony it emerged that the woman was a “vulnerable” person who justified her husband’s behaviour. The court also observed that “routinely,” alleged victims opted to drop the charges and that “the victims end up carrying a sense of shame or guilt if they don’t withdraw the criminal complaint”.

A request for bail was dismissed, with the court soliciting the prosecution to summon all the family members set to testify at the first sitting.

A request for a temporary supervision order was upheld.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the court. AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted assisted by police inspector Christian Cauchi. Lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima appeared for the accused. Lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun assisted the alleged victim.