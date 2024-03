A 75-year-old man was seriously injured in a fall from a residence after being locked out of the building.

The police said in a statement the man, from Attard, fell the height of around one storey in a residence on Triq il-Kappella tal-Mirakli.

It transpired he had tried to jump from one side of the building to another side of the same property after being locked outside.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.