A man who repeatedly banged on the glass door of the police financial crimes investigations department and then allegedly assaulted officers pleaded not guilty on arraignment on Tuesday.

Clyde Camoin, 37, self-employed of Floriana was accused of violently resisting two sergeants and three constables, slightly injuring one of the sergeants and breaking his glasses.

Inspector Ian Vella testified before Magistrate Ann Marie Thake that the incident happened on Sunday at about 9.30am.

The accused was seen roaming outside the FCID office in Santa Venera and started banging on the door. A constable at the reception desk called for backup.

Camoin then assaulted one of the sergeants and broke his glasses. He was arrested on the spot and taken to hospital after telling police he had taken drugs. He was discharged on Tuesday morning.

The defence did not request bail and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted while lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was defence counsel.