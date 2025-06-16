A 42-year-old unemployed man was arraigned in court on Monday after he allegedly beat up his uncle for refusing to hand him money to buy drugs.

The man, from Cospicua, was accused of grievously injuring his uncle, threatening and insulting him, as well as breaching a probation order. He denied the charges.

Details of the arrest were scant, however, Times of Malta is informed that last Saturday the accused requested money from his grandmother to fund his drug habit. His uncle intervened, and when he refused to hand over the money, his nephew beat him up, causing him facial injuries which were certified as grievous. He is still receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

During the altercation, the accused also fractured his own arm.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja made no request for bail, noting that the accused lives with a witness for the prosecution. The court was asked to summon the accused’s mother at the next sitting.

Prosecutor Valentina Cassar requested a protection order in favour of the victim. The court initially said that once the accused was going to be in prison for the time being there was no need to issue such an order. This changed after Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed that the victim was the uncle of the accused. A protection order was issued. The accused was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Valentina Cassar prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Audrey Micallef. Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja represented the accused.