A man who allegedly assaulted his father with a pickaxe during an argument in a Zejtun field on Saturday, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Sunday.

Father and son had allegedly already clashed on Friday evening over some disagreement about a Cashlink account.

But matters took a violent turn on Saturday at around noon.

Prosecutors said the accused, a 28-year old mechanic from Kirkop, attacked his father with a pickaxe. (baqqun)

The father suffered injuries to his head, stomach and a finger. He was taken to hospital where his injuries were certified as grievous.

The alleged victim spoke to police from his hospital bed, claiming that his son had attacked him with a pickaxe.

He said that the argument had started on Friday night but matters came to a head on Saturday morning.

The suspected aggressor was arrested.

During questioning, the son claimed he acted in self-defence.

He told police his father had approached him, pickaxe in hand, and he had simply pushed the elder man away.

That was when his father fell and banged his head, the son claimed.

On Sunday, the son was charged in court, pleading not guilty to attempted murder, grievously injuring his father, insulting and threatening the alleged victim.

He was further charged with breaching bail conditions imposed upon him a year ago and relapsing.

The prosecution confirmed that on Friday evening the defendant had called the Zejtun police station to report that his father had damaged his vehicle.

He was told to file a report at the Santa Lucia domestic violence unit.

But since he was subject to a previous court-imposed curfew, the defendant could not go to the DV hub on Friday evening.

He was directed to file his report on Saturday instead.

On Sunday, the defendant’s lawyers requested bail.

The prosecution objected in light of the nature of the charges, the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify and also because of the real fear that the defendant would not abide by bail conditions.

The defendant had a “voluminous” criminal record, argued AG lawyer Martina Muscat.

His lawyers countered that there were two conflicting versions of the incident.

The defendant insisted that he had acted in self-defence because his father had attacked him with the pickaxe, the same weapon with which the elder man had allegedly damaged his son’s vehicle on Friday.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella turned down the request and remanded the man in custody.

AG lawyer Martina Muscat and Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.