A 43-year-old man accused of trying to stab his ex-partner's young daughters to death has been released on bail.

Nazzareno Dalli, known as Ronald, denies trying to kill the 12 and 15-year-old girls in a house in Triq San Tumas in Marsa on March 9.

The youngest girl miraculously survived after being stabbed 16 times and losing 40% of her blood in the attack. Her older sister escaped with slight injuries after managing to slip past the attacker and hiding on the roof.

Two hours earler, he had posted photographs on Facebook, with one captioned with the word “vendetta.”

Bail was granted for Dalli after the court was told there had been a “great improvement" in his behaviour in jail.

Dalli, who had been in a three-year relationship with the girls’ mother, had spent the night before the alleged rampage out with friends.

He had been drinking and taking drugs and told police that he had no recollection of the violent incident.

He later told police that he loved his ex partner's children “like his own.”

At the last two sessions in the compilation of evidence, the court heard the testimonies of a Caritas representative, a prison official, the probation officer monitoring Dalli, the prison psychologist and a psychology assistant from Corradino Correctional Facility.

The accused’s lawyers argued that civilian witnesses had testified, when making their case for bail.

Moreover testimonies indicated that Dalli’s behaviour had greatly improved and he was willing to accept help.

The defence requested the court to impose conditions that would ensure that the accused continued to receive that help outside prison.

In light of such evidence and submissions Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia upheld the request, ordering the accused not to approach any prosecution witnesses.

Dalli was ordered to sign the bail book twice a week, to observe a curfew between 10pm and 6am, under a €10,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

It is understood that the Attorney General will be appealing this decision to request the accused’s re-arrest.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud are defence counsel.