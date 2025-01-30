Andres Leonardo Gamboa Duran, who is accused of chopping up a body and stuffing it into a suitcase, has also been charged with homicide in the same case.

Proceedings continued against the 43-year-old Colombian on Thursday in front of Magistrate Astrid May Grima with prosecutors now accusing him of murdering Raoul Eduardo Rei, whose remains were found stuffed in a suitcase that was dumped at sea.

Duran pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Duran told investigators he had cut up Rei’s body after he found him dead in an Msida apartment.

During the sitting, a police sergeant confirmed what has already been said in open court, namely how the suitcase had been found by two children on a paddle boat who pulled it to shore and how police had been summoned to the scene when members of the public opened it and suspected it contained human remains.

The court was also presented with a photographic survey of the contents of two Msida apartments relevant to the case.

The magistrate ruled there was enough prima facie evidence for Duran to be formally indicted and brought to trial.

Duran was apprehended by the police following a two-day manhunt.

Police initially did not file murder charges as it was unclear how Rei had died.

An autopsy concluded that the victim most likely died suffocated, though it was not definitive.

No details were shared in court as to how the police’s view is likely to have changed on the matter, however, police inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra is expected to testify on the nature of the investigation during the next sitting on March 13.

Wayne Camilleri, Kurt Zahra, Dejan Darmanin and Kaylie Bonnett prosecuted. Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for Duran.