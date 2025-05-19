A 35-year-old Italian man was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges on Monday.

Damiano Nicastro, who lives in Żurrieq, was accused of trafficking three Colombian nationals for sexual exploitation and of using violence and coercing them into prostitution.

The court heard how the man allegedly ran a brothel in Naxxar and retained the passports of the three women.

He denied the charges.

Bail was not requested at this stage, with defence lawyer Mario Mifsud requesting the court to solicit the prosecution to summon the alleged victims at the first sitting.

The court upheld the request.

It also imposed a protection order in favour of the three alleged victims and imposed a freezing order on the man.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the case.

AG lawyers Valentina Cassar and Etienne Savona prosecuted, assisted by police inspectors John Spiteri, Dorianne Tabone, and Jessica Grixti.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud assisted the accused.

Lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana appeared for the alleged victims.