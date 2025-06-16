One of two men accused of importing one kilogramme of amphetamine by post was granted bail on Monday.

Gabriel Zarb (27) and 26-year-old Danilo Zahra were arraigned separately on June 4 after the police were alerted to a kilo of amphetamine arriving through the post on May 23.

In a sitting Monday morning, a court heard that Malta Post alerted the police about a suspicious package that could contain drugs. The police reported it to the post office and confiscated the parcel, replacing it with a decoy.

The decoy parcel was placed at one of Malta Post lockers inside the Naxxar Local Council building. Zarb, a turnkey contractor, was observed by police opening the locker using a code he had received and was arrested at the scene.

During his interrogation, Zarb informed the police that he had been accompanied by his friend Zahra, a taxi driver, who lives in the same block of apartments in San Ġwann.

On Monday, Gabriel Zarb was granted bail against a €7,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee.

He was ordered to sign the bail book every day, and a curfew was also imposed.

The court also ordered that a previous ban on the publication of the pair’s names be lifted for the Assets Recovery Bureau to be able to publish the relevant notice relating to the freezing order in the Government Gazette.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided.

AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted assisted by police inspector John Leigh Howard.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Zarb.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for Zahra.