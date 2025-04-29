A 32-year-old man from Qormi pleaded not guilty after he allegedly locked his father in a room when the latter refused to give him money to sustain his drug habit.

The man was arraigned in court for causing his parents fear that violence would be used against them. He was also accused of locking his father in a room after demanding drug money.

The court heard how the man’s father reported him to the police, after the incident happened on April 27.

Prosecuting inspector Antonello Magri told the court that the man has a drug addiction issue and would demand money from his parents to sustain his addiction. This has been going on for the past four years, with the man demanding money on a daily basis according to his father.

On the day of the incident, the man demanded €5 from his father, which he refused to provide. He then locked his father in a room, and left the house.

When the police questioned the man, he told the police that after locking his father in the room, he took the money went to buy cigarettes and eventually let his father out of the room.

No bail was requested at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia assisted the man.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the court.