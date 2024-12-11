A cleaner who allegedly scribbled graffiti on the marble and stone surfaces of the main staircase at the Grand Master’s Palace was charged over the damage to cultural property on Wednesday.

Amrit Bhatta, a 23-year old Nepalese man employed by a private contractor did not state his plea when arraigned a day after the alleged incident.

He had been cleaning at the palace some time between 1pm and 3pm when, after finishing duties, he allegedly scribbled designs on the marble and stone surfaces using a cleaning chemical.

He was caught by palace officials who reported the case to the police.

Police Inspector Gabriel Micallef told the court that the accused had said that he never realized that his graffiti would be permanently visible.

The suspect was charged with wilfully or negligently damaging the cultural property, with damages exceeding €2,500.

He did not answer when the magistrate’s deputy asked whether he was pleading guilty or not guilty. The court said that in terms of law that was taken as a not guilty plea.

Bail was objected to in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and also because the accused’s residence permit expired today. His job pinned upon his continued residence and consequently, his status was somewhat uncertain at this stage. There was a risk of absconding and further wrongdoing especially if he ended up jobless, argued the prosecution.

The defence countered that the defendant was employed by a private contractor, not the palace, and thus there was no risk that he would tamper with palace witnesses.

He has been living in Malta for one year, had no brushes with the law and had discussed his permit renewal with his boss.

Besides, the amount of damages allegedly caused was still uncertain at this stage and that placed the accused in a state of uncertainty.

He should be given the benefit of the doubt, argued legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo granted bail against a deposit of €2000, a personal guarantee of €5000, signing the bail book daily and a curfew between 10pm and 6am.

The court warned the accused not to approach in any manner prosecution witnesses.

AG lawyers Giuliana Magro Conti and Nicholas Degaetano together with Inspector Gabriel Micallef and Kenneth Cauchi on behalf of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage prosecuted. Lawyer Martina Herrera was legal aid counsel.