A man who allegedly raped his ex-partner when she went to his apartment to collect her engagement ring after their break-up, was denied bail on Monday.

The woman turned up at St Julian’s police station on Saturday, claiming that her former fiancé had raped her.

The two had been engaged for a couple of years and ever since breaking up they remained in an “on-and-off relationship” for the past six months or so, occasionally also having consensual sex.

But that was not the case last Friday, the prosecution explained when charging the man in court.

The alleged victim went to the St Julian’s apartment at around 6am to collect her engagement ring, having forwarded the agreed amount of some €400 beforehand.

When she told him she wanted to leave, he allegedly grabbed her and raped her.

The man, a 27-year-old Norwegian i-gaming employee, pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sex, holding his ex against her will, slightly injuring her, attempting to use force against her, insulting and threatening her as well as causing her to fear violence.

The prosecution objected to bail because of the early stage of the proceedings, the serious nature of the charges, the fact that the main witness is still to testify and also the risk of tampering.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, countered that not only was the accused gainfully occupied and living in Malta but the case presented conflicting versions.

The accused claimed that the woman did what she did after he refused to see her any longer because she was “seeing other men”.

Moreover, she had testified before the inquiring magistrate and could not testify again unless authorised by the court.

Throughout the hearing the man was seen in tears, turning round to make eye contact with a woman seated behind him, occasionally taking her hand until the magistrate ordered him to sit properly.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo turned down the bail request and issued a ban on the names of both parties, because of the sensitivity of the case.

Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel..