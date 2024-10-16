A man who allegedly forced his ex to have oral sex has been remanded in custody.

The alleged incident took place at the St Paul’s Bay home of the 33-year-old on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors told the court that he had forced his ex to go into the bathroom of his home while their child was napping in the early afternoon. He then forced her to have oral sex.

The woman then rushed outside and stopped police officers who happened to be passing by, and reported the incident.

Her ex was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to rape, holding the victim against her will and causing her to fear violence.

He was also charged with consuming cannabis in a minor’s presence – a charge which prompted defence lawyer Yanica Bugeja to object, saying the prosecution had not disclosed that drug-related charge to the defence.

Police investigators had questioned the defendant about that without him having sought legal advice about it, she noted, as she asked the court to strike that charge from the case.

The magistrate who will hear the compilation of evidence against the defendant will rule on that request.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt, who presided over the man’s arraignment, denied a request for bail, noting that the alleged victim has yet to testify.

The court also banned publication of the names of the defendant and the victim, to protect the child.

AG lawyer Darlene Grima and inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Italo Mizzi prosecuted.