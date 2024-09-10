A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after luring her into a bar with promises to help her retrieve her stolen bag has been remanded in custody.

Afewerki Teklesembet Yohannes, 41, an Eritrean former construction worker currently transitioning to a restaurateur, was charged with non-consensual sexual acts, holding the woman against her will, subjecting her to acts having sexual connotations as well as causing her slight injuries and fear of violence.

He was also charged with theft of the woman’s smartwatch.

He pleaded not guilty.

The case allegedly happened on September 3 when the woman and her boyfriend were on the beach in Paceville and suddenly realized that her bag was missing.

A stranger walked up to the couple, offering help in retrieving the bag. He directed them to a bar along the Msida seafront where the bag would be returned by the person who allegedly took it.

He also told them that if the woman’s boyfriend was European, the bag would not be returned.

So while the woman entered the bar her boyfriend waited outside.

The defendant was inside the bar and the woman later told police that she immediately smelt a rat. But when she tried to leave, the door was locked.

That was when the defendant allegedly fondled her and took her smartwatch.

Her boyfriend heard a scuffle in the bar, kicked the door open and stepped inside where he found the defendant armed with a hammer.

The accused subsequently needed treatment for hand injuries.

When subsequently interrogated by the police, the defendant denied the allegations by the couple, insisting that they initially approached him in Paceville.

During his arraignment, defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the defendant had been living in Malta for the past 13 years. He had a fixed address and had obeyed all conditions when released on police bail.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down the request.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara and Inspector Michael Vella prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.