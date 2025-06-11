A man who was accused of shaking his 15-day-old son and slamming him onto the bed has been cleared of all charges after his partner requested that the proceedings against him be halted.

The 24-year-old Valletta resident was arraigned on 17 April over a raft of domestic violence charges.

He was also accused of causing his partner's daughter, who witnessed the alleged assault on her brother and her mother, to fear that violence would be used against her.

All names cannot be published due to a court order.

He was initially denied bail, but on 2 May, the accused was granted bail after his partner and her daughter declared in court that they wanted to withdraw their criminal complaint and drop all charges.

A court decree handed down on Wednesday by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco noted how the accused’s partner and her daughter testified that she was not influenced in any way to request that all charges against the accused be dropped.

The partner explained that she had made this decision as their son did not suffer any injuries.

She added that she “does not want her children to be deprived of their father, who has always treated them well.”

In fact, she also noted how, when the accused was arrested, her children were constantly asking whether their father would return.

Numerous doctors who examined both his partner’s daughter and the child testified in court.

The court noted that none of the doctors declared that the child had suffered any physical injuries or showed any signs of trauma that could have resulted from the alleged assault.

The doctors also found that the partner’s daughter did not suffer any injuries.

Although the court acknowledged it had the option to proceed with the case despite the request to drop the charges, it chose to accept the partner’s and her daughter’s request. Primarily because no injuries were recorded and the witnesses refused to testify.

As such, the court acquitted the accused of all charges.

The protection orders in favour of the partner and her seven children are no longer in effect.

Defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Borg, Nicholas Mifsud, and Mario Mifsud represented the accused.