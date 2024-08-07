A 22-year old Syrian man who came to Malta as a lawful migrant days ago, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to terrorism-related charges.

The man, whose name was banned from publication in view of ongoing investigations, was arraigned following his arrest on Tuesday.

Police chanced upon him when they went to arrest another man who lived at the same Birzebbugia residence and was being investigated for offences relating to the financing of terrorism.

RELATED STORIES Seven charged with terrorist-related offences

While checking the accused's documents, the police also checked his mobile phone and found terrorism-related material.

A closer look at his phone allegedly revealed much more material than originally perceived, said the prosecution.

The man was charged with knowingly provoking terrorist acts by posting public messages, possessing and sharing terrorist material, recruiting or encouraging others to commit such acts, training others in the use of explosives, receiving training in the production and use of explosives, weapons, firearms or toxic substances and travelling through EU states to plan or carry out terrorist acts.

No request for bail was made but the defendant’s lawyers requested the court to recommend to the principal immigration officer to suspend the running of the 30-day period after which the accused would be deemed an irregular migrant.

That 30-day period would likely lapse while the criminal proceedings are ongoing, argued the defence.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, ruled that the request was legally unfounded.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Dejan Darmanin prosecuted together with inspector Zachary Zammit. Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud and Noel Bianco were defence counsel.