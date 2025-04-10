A man was granted bail after he was accused of slightly injuring and threatening his estranged wife.

The 33-year-old man from Mosta was also charged with causing the woman to fear that violence would be used against her.

Police inspector Antonello Magri told the court that the woman reported the man on April 8 at the Domestic Violence Unit. The couple, who share a son, are undergoing separation proceedings.

Magri explained there were several domestic violence reports against each other.

On the day of the incident, the pair were at their matrimonial home in Mosta.

The house has been put on sale and a viewing had been scheduled for the day.

Magri said the two argued, with the woman saying the man suspected she had taken some things from the residence. The woman sustained slight injuries.

She also took a risk assessment, which classified her case as “severe danger”.

The man turned up at the Domestic Violence Unit on Wednesday and gave himself in.

Lawyer Lennox Vella contested the man’s arrest, arguing that the only reason his client was arraigned under arrest was due to the high score on the risk assessment, which he described as “sexist”.

“There are two different risk assessments - one for men and one for women. The risk assessment for women is biased towards them, favouring women,” Vella argued, noting that the last question is “are you fearing for your life?”

“The last question contributes to a high score,” the defence lawyer said, adding that when taking a risk assessment, they are not asked to take an oath, and it is done with social workers.

“She said whatever she wanted to in the risk assessment.”

The lawyer said the woman claimed her extensions came off during the argument, however, he had seen footage that proved otherwise.

“I saw her on the video with her hair extensions and she came out of the door with her extensions still in place,” he argued.

Vella said that a risk assessment should not lead to the arrest of a person, claiming that the woman had taken their civil proceedings in court.

According to the defence lawyer, the woman went into the house, opened the man’s bag, took out some personal documents and took photos of them. He said this was captured by a camera in the kitchen.

Magri disagreed with the defence, saying that the risk assessment is just one aspect of the investigation, and that he had arrested other individuals when the risk assessment score was not so high.

The woman’s lawyer, Charles Mercieca, offered a different version of events.

He explained that the accused was convinced his client had something in her bag. He grabbed the bag, and before he “disproved his suspicion”, he did not let go. The woman allegedly fell to the floor and hurt herself. The lawyer added that this incident was the tip of the iceberg and that she had been putting up with him for some time.

The arrest was declared valid by the court.

Vella subsequently requested bail, arguing that the man was employed and he only ended up in court because of his relationship with the alleged victim.

He argued that the court has several tools to ensure that strict conditions are imposed on him. Moreover, his mother was willing to act as a guarantor.

The prosecution objected, saying that there were civilian witnesses in the case - a person who happened to be outside the house at the time of the incident, and the alleged victim.

The man’s mother took the stand and confirmed on oath that she was willing to allow him to live with her and to guarantee a sum of money in case he is granted bail.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted the man bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee.

His mother acted as guarantor against €50,000.

Magistrate Victor G Axiak presided over the court.

Police inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared for the alleged victim.