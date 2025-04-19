A man charged with threatening to kill his wife lost his temper in court on Saturday after he was denied bail and told he could not address the court directly.

Ali Mohamed Said Ibrahim, a 51-year-old Libyan national, was charged with threatening his wife of 17 years, with whom he shares two children. He was also charged with breaching the public peace.

Said Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that on April 11, the accused’s wife was at a cafeteria in Marsa when some people warned her not to pass through a particular area because her husband was nearby, allegedly saying he intended to kill her.

Later that evening, the woman was at a pub when the accused allegedly entered and threatened to kill her. He had to be physically held back by others present.

Initially, police were unable to locate and arrest him. However, on April 18, officers stationed in Marsa responded to a couple arguing.

Once they identified the pair as the accused and the victim, they arrested Said Ibrahim in connection with the earlier threats.

The defence requested bail, arguing that he lives elsewhere. However, the prosecution objected, citing a real threat to the victim.

The court denied bail, stating the woman was in "severe danger," and issued a protection order in her favour.

At that point, the accused attempted to address the magistrate directly to give his version of events.

When told to speak through his lawyer, he lost his cool and began shouting and blaming his lawyer for the situation.

The magistrate ordered him to leave the courtroom.

Inspector Cauchi then informed the magistrate that the accused had been “aggressive” with the police outside the courtroom and had refused to sign the protection order.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided over the case.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Ilonia Schembri appeared as legal aid for the accused.