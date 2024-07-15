A man is set to be charged in court accused of committing at least three rapes in as many weeks.

The man, a 49-year-old resident in Ħamrun who holds a permit to work in Italy, was arrested by police after intense investigations, sources told Times of Malta.

The rapes took place in St Julian's, Naxxar and Sliema.

The most recent was last week when he allegedly raped a young woman in a massage parlour in Sliema.

Police established that the man visited the parlour in mid-afternoon for a message and demanded sex. When the attendant refused he gagged and bound her and sexually assaulted her. The victim eventually managed to untie herself, forcing the aggressor to flee.

Police also believe the man attacked and raped prostitutes who were scared to report him.

Inquiries were carried out by magistrates Joe Mifsud, Philip Galea Farrugia and Antoine Agius Bonnici.

Investigations were led by police inspectors Brian Xuereb, Clayton Camilleri and Wayne Buhagiar.