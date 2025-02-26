A man was put on probation for three years after he admitted to assaulting and slightly injuring his wife at their St Paul’s Bay home.

The 39-year-old man, born in Macedonia and residing in St Paul’s Bay, admitted to assaulting, threatening and slightly injuring his wife and causing her to fear him and threatening and assaulting an in-law on Monday at about 5.30pm.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana placed the man on a three-year treatment order to tackle his alcohol and gambling problems.

Names are not being published to protect the victims. The magistrate issued a protection order binding him not to approach the victims. He can, however, approach his wife over issues concerning their daughter’s care and custody.

Police Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted while lawyer Jacob Magri appeared for the accused.