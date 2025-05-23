A 38-year-old man has admitted to trying to bribe an Identità official.

Narendra Singh, an Indian national living in Poland, appeared before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Friday afternoon.

The man was reported to police for offering money to an agent at the government's residency agency in exchange for allowing third-country nationals into Malta, police inspector inspector Conrad Falzon explained.

The accused was arrested on Thursday after returning to Malta to collect some personal belongings, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

During submissions on punishment the prosecution did not insist on an effective prison term.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that the man had cooperated fully with police. He agreed with the prosecution that a prison sentence was not suitable due to the offence having not been consummated.

In cases of bribery, attempted offences are considered on a par with those where a payment took place, however.

Upon hearing the submissions, the court found the man guilty by his own admission and handed down a one-year prison term suspended for two years.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided.

AG lawyer Manuel Grech prosecuted assisted by police inspector Conrad Falzon.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.