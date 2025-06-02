A 44-year old man has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to grievously injuring his upstairs neighbour with a golf club during an argument in St Paul's Bay.

Vladimir Zivkovic, a Serbian national who has been living in Malta since 2016, appeared before Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Monday where he pleaded guilty to assaulting his neighbour during an altercation on June 1.

Prosecuting inspector Italo Mizzi told the court that police officers were called to the scene at Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi after receiving reports of an argument between two neighbours. The victim told police that Zivkovic had beaten him up with a golf club.

Zivkovic cooperated with the police, saying the incident followed months of provocation adding his neighbour had made several allegations about him. He alleged the victim would often bother him and knock on his door.

On Sunday the victim knocked on Zivkovic's door and the argument ensued. AG lawyer Etienne Savona explained that the victim, who has since been discharged from hospital, had provoked the accused. The victim alleged that Zivkovic had a machine in his apartment that caused him diarrhoea.

Zivkovic admitted the charges after the court warned him he was facing up to seven years imprisonment.

The prosecutor requested a suspended sentence, saying that the man had fully cooperated with the police and admitted at the first opportunity.

Legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri observed that the prosecutor was fair when requesting a suspended sentence, highlighting that his client had been in Malta since 2016 and had no issues with the law. He also underlined that the man had been provoked.

The court sentenced Zivkovic to one year in prison suspended for three years. The golf club was confiscated and Zivkovic was ordered to maintain peace with the victim, bound under a €1,000 personal guarantee.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Michael Muscat prosecuted, assisted by Inspector Italo Mizzi. Legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri represented the accused.