A man was remanded in custody on Friday after admitting to charges related to corrupting a minor, in an incident that was captured on video and posted online.

Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed, 35, originally from Somalia, was arraigned in front of Magistrate Abigail Critien, accused of corrupting a minor, engaging in sexual acts in the presence of a minor, harassing the same minor, breaching the public peace and recidivism.

Times of Malta is informed that the incident was captured in a video published by Lovin Malta, in which the accused can be seen in Ġnien il-Mall in Floriana stroking his penis while walking towards the person filming him.

Assisted by an interpreter, the accused told the court that he was currently homeless and unemployed.

The defence added that the accused had somewhat fallen through the cracks, as he had not been accommodated anywhere after being released from prison some time ago and remained homeless since then.

Ibrahim Mohamed pleaded guilty to the charges of corrupting a minor and recidivism.

He reconfirmed his decision when given time by the court to consider his plea.

The case was deferred to March 25 for judgment.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Wayne Buhagiar, assisted by AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli prosecuted.

Lawyer Alexia Vassallo was appointed as legal aid for the accused.