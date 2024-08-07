A man on Wednesday admitted drug possession while he was receiving treatment at Mt Carmel Hospital, and was granted bail pending judgement on Thursday.

The drugs were discovered by the police a month ago after a tip-off. A court-appointed pharmacological expert certified that there were 2.7 grams of ketamine, 2.7 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of ecstasy.

During court proceedings, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mallia presented a medical certificate declaring the accused fit for interrogation and prosecution.

The accused, a 32-year old from Swieqi, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled drugs.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Charles Mercieca pointed to the accused’s cooperation with police, his medical situation as well as the amount of drugs found in his possession.

The lawyer suggested a probation order coupled with a treatment order as adequate punishment, further pointing out that the accused was a user of these controlled substances.

The prosecution did not press for effective imprisonment. Nor did it object to a request for bail.

The court thus ordered the accused to attend Thursday’s hearing, not to abscond or commit some other offence, to deposit €200 and bind himself under a €1,000 personal guarantee.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided.