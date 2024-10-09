A migrant is awaiting sentencing after admitting drug possession during an arraignment on Wednesday.

Godwin Aigbed, a 34-year-old Nigerian, was arrested after 89 sachets of cannabis were found in a Marsa bar during inspections by immigration police on Sunday. The police were actually looking for unregistered migrants.

Aigbedo was identified through CCTV footage as having entered the bar carrying a container in which the sachets were subsequently found. He held an Italian ID card and an expired Malta residence permit.

Aigbedo was arraigned and charged with possession of cannabis under circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

Following his admission, Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia adjourned the hearing for the prosecution to determine expenses related to court experts appointed in the magisterial inquiry triggered by the incident.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyer Ilona Schembri was defence counsel.