A man who played a secondary role in an identity fraud racket, fixing letterboxes to residences to provide addresses for residence permits for third-country nationals, was handed a suspended sentence on Thursday.

Anthony Attard, a 47-year-old Siggiewi resident, was escorted to court following police investigations which resulted in several arrests concerning suspects linked to false lease agreements enabling third-country nationals to acquire Maltese residence permits.

Prosecuting inspector Karl Roberts explained how letterboxes were fixed to residences so that collection letters linked to those permits could be posted at those addresses.

Information gathered in the course of the investigation led police to Attard who was targeted by an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, he was charged with making false declarations in a public document for personal gains, document fraud, assisting third-country nationals to enter Malta in breach of immigration laws as well as false statements in breach of immigration laws.

The accused pleaded guilty.

He confirmed his admission after being warned by the court that he faced a possible jail term or fine.

The hearing was temporarily suspended to allow the accused time to consult his lawyer.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that the accused had cooperated. He acted as an accomplice when fixing letterboxes in Msida and Santa Venera.

The prosecution agreed with the defence’s suggestion of a suspended sentence as an adequate punishment.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia was legal aid counsel.