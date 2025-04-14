A man who fled police in a stolen car was granted bail pending sentencing on Monday.

The incident happened on April 4 in Birkirkara.

Police inspector Mark Cremona told the court that on that day, a man reported that his car had been stolen by Ahmad Aljomaa, a Syrian whom he knew.

The police subsequently flagged down Aljomaa. He got out of the car and started arguing with officers, then jumped back in and drove off, with an officer needing to step back to avoid being hit.

The police rushed to Aljomaa's residence, but he was not there at the time. He was arrested on April 13.

On Monday the 44-year-old after some initial hesitation, pleaded guilty.

Inspector Cremona said Aljomaa did “not want to learn” as he had a number of police traffic reports.

The court upheld a request for bail against a €2,000 guarantee.

He was ordered to sign a bail book once a week.

Lawyer Martina Herrera appeared as legal aid.