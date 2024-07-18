A man admitted to harassing his former partner on Thursday, which he claimed was motivated by the woman allegedly "blocking access" to the couple's four-year-old son.

He was arraigned after the woman filed a string of reports against him with the police's domestic violence unit.

The 42-year-old truck driver from Fgura, whose name was banned from publication under court order, ended up on the wrong side of the law when his former partner, with whom he had been in an 8-year relationship, suddenly blocked access to the couple’s child.

Before that happened, the estranged couple used to meet and go out regularly with the child.

But “one fine day, she blocked access,” said prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon when briefly outlining the events leading up to the man’s arrest.

That was when the accused began to call and message his ex, going past her home at frequent intervals and knocking at her door, demanding to see his son.

He even once turned up at her workplace, leaving a message there.

His persistent attempts to contact her triggered a series of reports by the woman who claimed that she was afraid that the situation would turn violent in her regard.

The case was certified as medium risk.

After being summoned over the first report, the man was hospitalized and was discharged earlier this week.

On Thursday, he was charged under arrest for causing his ex to fear violence, harassment, insults and threats as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

After consulting his lawyer, the accused registered an admission.

When making submissions on punishment, the prosecution pointed out that the accused had cooperated and admitted he was wrong but insisted that his former partner was stopping him from seeing his son.

After due consideration the court, presided over by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella, issued a probation order and a restraining order, effective for three years warning the accused that he could not contact the victim in any way.

“You must leave her in peace,” warned the magistrate.

Any issues about child access were to be resolved before the Family Court with the assistance of lawyers.

The man was also fined €2,000, payable over 3 years.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyer Adreano Spiteri was defence counsel.