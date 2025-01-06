A man who admitted to sending threatening messages to his former partner and entering her house unannounced on Boxing Day was placed under a probation order on Monday.

The 42-year-old Birżebbuġa resident, whose name cannot be published by court order, appeared before Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef told the court how on December 26 the man’s ex-wife reported that the accused had insulted and threatened her.

The two had been in a relationship for nine years until last November.

The woman told the police that the accused suffered from an alcohol problem and that he would threaten her when drunk. He would claim that she was cheating on him.

In the early hours of December 26, the accused began sending her messages, which she did not reply to as she was asleep. He started shouting outside her house and their children opened the door for him. He barged in shouting “where is he”, assuming there was another man in the house.

Holding back tears, the accused pleaded guilty, and promised he would not speak to her again other than regarding the children.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono said a probation order would help tackle the alcohol issue.

After hearing submissions, Magistrate Grima issued a probation order for three years. She also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

“But can I see the children,” the accused asked.

The magistrate said he must not make any contact with the victim, but can still be in contact with the children.

“You must follow the orders of the probation and treatment,” the magistrate told him.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was parte civile.